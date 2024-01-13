 Karnataka: Speeding Car Hits Woman Before Ramming Into Van In Belthangady, Horrific Accident Caught On Camera (Video)
A disturbing video of the incident is going viral on social media. The injured person, identified as Anjali, is battling for her life. The speeding car first hit Anjali and then rammed into an Omni van.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

Belthangady, January 13: A horrific accident was caught on a CCTV camera at Belthangady in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka. A speeding car rammed into a parked vehicle, leaving one person seriously injured. A disturbing video of the incident is going viral on social media. The injured person, identified as Anjali, is battling for her life. The speeding car first hit Anjali and then rammed into an Omni van.

As per reports, Anjali was standing at the roadside when the speeding car hit her. The car then collided with an Omni van. In the video, the four-wheeler was seen striking the Omni van at a very fast pace. The force of the impact was so much that the Omni van was thrown into middle of the road. After this, a person was seen lying on the ground motionless.

Accident Caught On Camera In Karnataka:

Telangana Accident: At Least 26 Injured Including A Pregnant Woman After Bus Hits Tree In...
article-image

Anjali's Condition Critical

A man raised an alarm after the car hit Anjali and gathered people who took her to a hospital. Her condition is said to be critical as she suffered severe injuries on her chest. Reports said the driver of the speeding car later surrendered himself at the Belthangady police station. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

