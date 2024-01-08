Telangana Accident: At Least 26 Injured Including A Pregnant Woman After Bus Hits Tree In Hanumakonda; Visuals Surface |

Telangana: Twenty-six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus hit a tree in Hanumakonda district.

The bus travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar hit a tree at the Hasanparthy Police Station limits of Hanumakonda district. The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Telangana: 26 passengers injured after a bus hit a tree in Hanumakonda (07/01)



"The incident took place around 7:30pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. There were 55 passengers on the bus, and 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is…

Details On The Incident

According to the police, "the incident took place around 7:30 pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. The bus had a total of 55 passengers. 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition," Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Raju said.

Further information is awaited.

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

Five people including a woman died and 19 were injured in a road accident near Pudukkottai district on December 30 2023 in the morning. A truck lost control and rammed inside a tea shop on the Trichy - Rameswaram Highway. The injured people were immediately rushed to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

#WATCH | Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: Five people including a woman died and 19 were injured in a road accident near Pudukkottai district earlier today. A truck lost control and rammed inside a tea shop on the Trichy - Rameswaram Highway. The injured people were taken to Pudukkottai…

In another incident, at least 33 passengers were left injured after a bus they were travelling from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur to Rajasthan's Pratapgarh overturned late on November 27 late night, police said.

All injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical.

35 passengers sustained injuries when a bus fell into a gorge near #Pratapgarh district of #rajasthan Bus was travelling from #MadhyaPradesh to #jodhpur

According to the police, the bus belonged to Jakhar Travels and was commuting from Mandsaur towards Pratapgarh. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said.