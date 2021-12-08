Tejaswi Yadav to tie marriage knot soon; engagement in Delhi tomorrow

RJP chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to get married soon. According to reports, the engagement ceremony will take place in a few days.

The 32-year-old is set to get engaged in Delhi on December 9. Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya, active on social media, announced her brother's wedding on Twitter.

The identity of the bride-to-be is unknown because all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the engagement.

"We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married," said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

The function will be a low key affair at the instance of Tejashwi who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared. As many as 50 guests are likely to attend the engagement.

