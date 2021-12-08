Tejaswi Yadav to be engaged in Delhi tomorrow to old class friend

Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav reached New Delhi for the ring exchange ceremony.

The 32-year-old leader of opposition in Bihar and the former deputy chief minister is getting engaged to his old class friend from DPS school, RK Puram, Simran who is from Rewari in Haryana.

News about the engagement was made public by Rohini Acharya, youngest daughter of Lalu.

However, state RJD president, Jagdanand Singh said he had not béen invited. He wished for a successful married life like Lalu and Rabri.

All family members of Lalu and Rabri have reached New Delhi to participate in the ceremony scheduled at a farmhouse in Mehrauli.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:51 PM IST