Tejashwi Yadav elected leader of RJD, Congress and Left legislators in Bihar

While the NDA might have returned returned to power with a 125 seat absolute majority in Bihar, leaders across party lines have lauded RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for his performance. The RJD has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, and Tejashwi for his part, won the Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night.

Now, on Thursday, as per The Free Press Journal's Law Kumar Mishra, the RJD leader has been elected as the leader of the Mahagatbandhan, consisting of the RJD, Congress, Left parties legislators.

Further details awaited.