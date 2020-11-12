Bihar assembly polls: NDA won through money, muscle and deceit, alleges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Alleging that NDA achieved poll victory through money, muscle, and deceit, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end.

After being unanimously elected by 109 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs as their leader, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has been relegated to the third position, and if he has any conscience left, he must give up his attachment to the Chief Minister's chair in the state.

As per the report by IANS, Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for another term on November 16.

Demanding the recounting of postal ballots on specific constituencies, the RJD leader said that it is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 votes more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats.

The Mahagathbandhan leader also noted that his alliance lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin and in many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat.

Meanwhile, the election commission has refuted the allegations related to "slow counting".

Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner stated that to ensure social distancing, there were 7 people on a counting desk this time as compared to the normal number of 14 with an additional 33,000 polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies)