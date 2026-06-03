Tej Pratap Shares AI Image Of Samrat Choudhary Touching Rabri Devi’s Feet, Urges ‘Dignified Language’

Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday urged Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to use restrained and respectful language in public discourse, while sharing an AI-generated image showing the Chief Minister touching the feet of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

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In a post on X, Tej Pratap said political leaders, especially those holding constitutional positions, should maintain dignity and decorum while making public statements. Tagging the Chief Minister in the post, he stressed that comments about individuals should take into account their age, social standing and personal respect.

“Our mother is a matter of respect for us. Therefore, any kind of personal remark cannot be considered appropriate,” Tej Pratap wrote. He added that while political differences are natural in a democracy, dialogue should always remain courteous and respectful. According to him, mutual respect and dignified language are the true hallmarks of politics.

The post came in response to remarks made by Samrat Choudhary during a public gathering in Muzaffarpur. Referring to the controversy surrounding the government residence occupied by Rabri Devi and her family, the Chief Minister said that “no one has the power to avoid vacating the residence” and suggested that some people behave as though the government property belongs to them.

Without naming Rabri Devi directly, Choudhary also remarked that separate residences and security arrangements could not be provided for every member of a political family, saying everyone must function according to established systems and rules.

He further stated that in a democracy, the people are the ultimate decision-makers and that only those chosen by the public can form the government and occupy the Chief Minister’s office.

The exchange has added a fresh political dimension to the ongoing debate over official accommodation and security arrangements in Bihar, with Tej Pratap framing the issue as one of respect and political civility.