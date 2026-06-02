Bihar Bungalow Row: 'Govt Houses Are Not Bapauti,' Says CM Samrat Choudhary, Targets Lalu Family Over Eviction Notice | VIDEO

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | X - @samrat4bjp

Patna, June 2: Hinting at his government going to take a tough stand over former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi not vacating her official bungalow despite the final notice, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday lashed out at RJD chief Lalu Prasad by asserting that nobody should treat an official bungalow as ‘bapauti’ (inherited property), as it was not ‘rajtantra’ (monarchy).

Addressing a public gathering at Sheikhpura, Choudhary, while sharpening his attack on the Lalu family, said that an official bungalow was not anyone's ancestral property, but still some people had developed an excessive attachment to these bungalows.

“Son wants a separate house, and the mother wants a separate house,” he remarked, adding that some individuals were only concerned about occupying bungalows at all costs. "I served as a minister several times — even as Bihar's Home Minister — yet I lived in a 2,400-square-foot residence."

The Chief Minister further recounted, "When I moved into the Chief Minister's official residence, I instructed that a signboard be placed outside declaring: 'This is the residence of Lok Sevak.' No one holds an ancestral claim over this place," he asserted.

Chief Minister sharpens attack on Lalu family

He continued, "I entered the government as a minister in 1999; this is my eleventh residence. Some people harbour an attachment to these homes — the son wants a separate house, and the mother wants a separate house — while completely disregarding the public."

Meanwhile, former CM Nitish Kumar summoned state Building Construction Minister Leshi Singh in this connection. Sources claimed that Nitish Kumar sought comprehensive details from Leshi Singh regarding the eviction of the Rabri residence. Subsequently, full details regarding the bungalow dispute were also shared with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Following her meeting with former CM Nitish Kumar, Minister Leshi Singh stated, "I have provided him with all the necessary information. Some political discussions also took place. Many topics were discussed, the details of which are not appropriate to share with the media."

When asked why Tej Pratap Yadav — who is neither an MLA nor an MLC — continues to occupy government accommodation, and whether his residence would be vacated, the minister sought to evade a reply by contending that everything proceeded according to established rules and procedures.

Government issues fresh ultimatum

The Samrat government has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Lalu family to vacate the government residence located at 10 Circular Road. An order regarding the vacation of the residence was originally issued on November 25, 2025. However, the Lalu family has yet to vacate the bungalow. Consequently, adopting a stricter stance once again, the government has now issued a 15-day ultimatum.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav presently live at 10 Circular Road. In addition to Rabri Devi, notices were also sent to legislators who had lost their seats, instructing them to vacate their government bungalows. An official from the Building Construction Department issued these notices.

The bungalow located at 39 Hardinge Road has been allotted to Rabri Devi. According to the Building Construction Department, the government residence situated at 39 Hardinge Road was officially allotted to Rabri Devi. This residence has already been formally allotted in Rabri Devi's name. Despite this, she has not yet vacated the previously allotted residence at 10 Circular Road.

The Lalu family has been residing in the 10 Circular Road bungalow since 2005. Over the past six months, Rabri Devi has been requested two or three times to move into the newly allotted bungalow at 39 Hardinge Road. However, the Lalu family has still not vacated the current residence.

Rabri Devi, Rohini Acharya react

Rabri Devi had declared: "Call in the forces; we will not vacate the bungalow." Responding to the eviction notice, Rabri Devi stated that she would not vacate the residence at 10 Circular Road at any cost. She remarked, "Samrat has only recently become the Chief Minister. We actually want Samrat Choudhary to call in the forces and have the residence vacated."

Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who had contested the Lok Sabha election in 2024, took to Facebook and wrote, "The 'Sushashan Babu's' development model: According top priority to the humiliation of Lalu Prasad — the messiah of crores of people — their top priority. You may succeed in evicting him from his home, but how will you ever evict him from the hearts of the people of Bihar?"

"If not for the sake of health, they should at least show respect for Lalu Ji's political stature," she added.

Minister questions refusal to vacate bungalow

The government bungalow currently occupied by Rabri Devi has been allotted to Nandkishore Ram, State Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Minister. He said that the state government had allotted him the official residence in accordance with the rules.

He remarked, "The house in which former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is residing has now been allotted to me, as I previously did not possess any government accommodation. Therefore, I fail to understand Rabri Devi's assertion that she will not vacate the residence."

The minister further added, "I hail from the Dalit community. I have been elected from the Ramnagar Assembly constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. I am serving the state of Bihar in my capacity as the Minister for Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources."