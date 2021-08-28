Tej Pratap on religious tour to Mathura amid discord in RJD, family - Here is all you need to know

Mathura: Amid the continuing tussle within one of Bihar's leading political parties -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -- Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has headed to Mathura in 'search of peace'.

Sources said that he has discussed the family discord with his Guru and has decided to embrace spirituality for the time being. These days he is on a religious tour of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. However, he has maintained a distance from the media this time.

Tej Pratap has been putting up at his religious guru's residence in Mathura for the past two days. A video of Tej Pratap Yadav taking blessings from a religious guru has also gone viral on social media.

The infighting in the RJD is making news these days. Tej Pratap Yadav has been demanding the removal of state president Jagdanand Singh, while his brother and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is not supporting it.

The siblings are currently locked in fierce tussle for control of the party and have thrown the ball in their father’s court to resolve the discontent between them.

Tej Pratap was targeting the party's Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh, who is also its most senior member but Tejashwi Yadav has decided to take the firm way with his older brother.

The swipe came as the proxy war between the two brothers flared once again in the last few days and saw Tejashwi, the one with more sway in the party, remove the party's student unit chief, Akash Yadav, infuriating Tej Pratap. Sources say, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's younger son and political heir, had his father's tacit approval.

Tejaswi Yadav also persuaded Jagdanand Singh, who had stopped going to office after Tej Pratap accused him of running the party "Hitler-style", to come out of his sulk.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Matters seem to have come to a head after a face-to-face confrontation between the brothers. On August 20, Tej Pratap visited the official residence of his mother Rabri Devi, where Tejashwi Yadav also lives, to discuss the issue of differences between him and the State RJD chief Jagdanand Singh.

“While, we started talking with each other Sanjay Yadav (close aide of Tejashwi Yadav) intervened and took Tejashwi away. He did not allow me to talk to my younger brother,” Tej Pratap alleged while leaving the meeting.

Lalu Yadav, who has resumed his political activities since his release from jail earlier this year, has been "monitoring" the shenanigans and cleared Tejashwi's moves knowing full well that his older son Tej Pratap would be furious.

Earlier also Tej Pratap had gone to Mathura 'in search of peace' when he had a dispute with his wife.

It is being said "there is every possibility of him going from Mathura to Delhi".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:59 AM IST