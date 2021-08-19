Bihar: Lalu's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap indulge in fight over removal of RJD youth wing leader

Advertisement

In a new twist in Bihar politics, Rashtriya Janta Dal's Tej Pratap and Tejashvi Yadav have indulged in a fight after state party president Jagadanand Singh sacked youth wing state head, Akash Yadav, creating yet another crisis in the state unit.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said on Thursday that the party national president Lalu Prasad will sort out all the issues.

Tejashwi however clarified that "There is no such issue among leaders in the party. "If Tej Pratap is not happy with any other leader of the party, our national president Lalu Prasad Yadav will sort out the problems," Tejashwi said further on Thursday.

"Every leader has a different way of thinking. Accordingly, they put their viewpoint before the party`s top leadership. The differences between the two leaders will be sorted out soon. Nothing to worry about," Tejashwi said on the matter.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav has levelled more serious allegations against state president Jagadanand Singh when he said that the removal of Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing president is unconstitutional.

Tej said, "Jagadanand Singh may be the senior leader of Bihar but he does not have any knowledge of the RJD constitution. As per the constitution of the party, the top leadership first gives notice to leaders and asks for his/her explanation before taking action. In the case of Akash Yadav, Jagadanand Singh has not given him any notice and sacked him."

Tej Pratap further also said that Jagadanand Singh is 'a coward' who does not have the guts and capacity to take action against him.

Furious Tej Pratap said that the party national president Lalu Prasad gave him the responsibility to strengthen the RJD youth wing. "How Jagadanand Singh could sack a poor Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing president," he questioned.

