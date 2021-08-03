'Respect his feelings but...': Chirag Paswan after Lalu Prasad Yadav says he and Tejashwi Yadav should come together

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said he wants LJP MP Chirag Paswan and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to come together to form an alliance.

"Whatever happened in LJP, Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of LJP. Yes, I want Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav to come together," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Paswan said his first priority is to make his organisation strong. He added that the discussion regarding any alliance will be done when the elections are near.

"I respect his feelings but my priority is the 'Ashirwad Yatra' and making my organisation strong. Any discussions on alliance in Bihar or UP will be done near elections," news agency ANI quoted Chirag Paswan as saying.