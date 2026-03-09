'Tehran Thanked India For Humane Gesture': EAM S Jaishankar Tells Rajya Sabha On Docking Of Iranian Warship At Kochi Port

PTI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that Iran had expressed its gratitude to India for what he described as a “humane gesture” after New Delhi allowed the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi port amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Delivering his statement in the Rajya Sabha on the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict, EAM Jaishankar said that maintaining high-level communication with Iran has been challenging under the current circumstances, though diplomatic engagement continues through available channels.

“While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to Foreign Minister Araghchi on February 20, 2026 and March 5, 2026. We will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days,” the External Affairs Minister said.

He also referred to the Iranian naval vessel currently docked in Kochi and explained the circumstances under which India had granted permission for the ship to enter an Indian port.

The development took place even as the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was unfolding near Sri Lanka. Around the same time, another Iranian naval vessel had already approached India seeking assistance after encountering technical problems while operating in the region.

According to the government, the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan had reported a technical malfunction and requested urgent docking permission from Indian authorities. After considering the request, the Centre approved Tehran’s proposal on March 1, allowing the vessel to dock at Kochi port in Kerala.

“The Iranian side had requested permission on February 20, 2026, for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1, 2026. IRIS Lavan actually docked on March 4, 2026, in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian Naval facilities. We believe this is the right thing to do. The Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture,” EAM Jaishankar told the House.

During his statement, the minister also addressed concerns related to India’s energy security amid the ongoing instability in West Asia, which remains a crucial supplier of oil and gas to India.

The EAM said that while managing the situation, the government has kept the interests of Indian consumers as the “overriding priority”.

He concluded his remarks by outlining three key principles that are guiding India’s approach to the crisis in the region.

“Firstly, India is in favour of peace and urges the return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he said.

“Secondly, the well-being and security of the Indian community in the region are our priority. We will continue to work with the governments of the region towards that end,” the minister added.

“Lastly, our national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount,” EAM Jaishankar said while concluding his statement in the Rajya Sabha.

Subsequently, the Leader of the House J.P. Nadda criticised the Opposition for their conduct during EAM Jaishankar’s address. He stated that their focus is not on the nation or the debate but on "creating chaos."

"Their priority is never on the dialogue. Their priority is on engaging in rowdiness," he remarked. He also highlighted similar occurrences from past Parliament sessions, particularly the discussions on electoral reforms in December 2025 and the space program, when the Opposition staged walkouts.

He mentioned that the Opposition also left during discussions on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror incident, as well as the Waqf Bill.

Nadda pointed out that the Opposition walked out while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to the debate on the Union Budget for 2026-2027.

“They have no genuine interest in issues pertaining to national interests, they show no concern for Atmanirbhar Bharat; they care little about developing the nation; their focus is solely on politics,” he concluded.

