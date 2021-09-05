Teachers' Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others greet educators; pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

'Teachers' Day' is celebrated in India on September 5th every year to pay homage to the myriad educators that help shape much of our early lives. The date was selected to coincide with the birth anniversary of coincides with the birth anniversary of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Known as a great teacher, philosopher and politician, he had devoted his life to education and guiding the youth of India.

This is the second consecutive year that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hindered celebrations in India. But as schools remain closed, the occasion appears to have shifted online, with countless individuals paying tribute via social media platforms.

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. In a follow-up post he also recalled the "distinguished scholarship" and contributions of Dr Radhakrishnan.

Echoing the sentiments, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu applauded teachers for their "unwavering commitment towards imparting education" amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic. "Greetings to all teachers on Teachers' Day! Let us express our gratitude to our teachers for their invaluable guidance in shaping the lives of students and moulding them into responsible citizens," he added.

"On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I bow to former President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, who was an intellectual giant and a great educationist," wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"On Teachers Day my humble tribute," read a simple post from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Take a look at some of the other posts:

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:21 AM IST