'Teach them an economic lesson': Twitterati fume over Global Times' article on India boycotting China

And soon, in an article published by China's Global Times, the author suggested that India should curb ‘boycott China’ voices and said that blindly associating border issues with investments and trade is illogical.

An excerpt from the article reads, "The anti-China group is calling for India to launch frictions with China "in trade and investment." That irresponsible call has been echoed by a handful of Indian celebrities with large numbers of followers. Some in India are enthusiastically promoting hostility toward China for their own interests, though they likely account for just a small percentage of India's vast population. They have called for a China boycott each time an issue has arisen between the two neighbors, placing bilateral ties in a dangerous position."

The article goes on to say, "Rational voices in India have repeatedly pointed out that it is unrealistic and self-destructive for Asia's third-largest economy to launch frictions with the largest economy in the region. And blindly associating border issues with investments and trade is illogical."

Moreover, the author also said, "As a developing country, India needs to concentrate on development while there are huge uncertainties around the world. Developing countries are more vulnerable during the pandemic. If border tensions escalate and adverse factors increase, investment may withdraw."

And guess what? The author did not stop here. The article went on to say that "India currently has the fourth most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, but it is not continuing its lockdown. That shows its economy is facing great pressure - particularly when it comes the country's large number of people living in poverty. Many face immediate threat to survival if they lose their jobs during the lockdown."

This did not go quite well with Twitterati. Here's how they reacted to the article;