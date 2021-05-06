Tathagata Roy slams senior BJP leaders for West Bengal poll debacle

Kolkata: A day after maligning BJP celebrity candidates for the poll debacle, BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Thursday criticised senior BJP leaders for giving tickets to the turncoats from TMC.

“West Bengal BJP’s topmost leaders sitting at a seven star hotel gave tickets to turncoats. This was a major setback for the saffron camp. All those leaders should give answers for this blunder,” claimed Roy. Later, the senior BJP leader took to Twitter, “Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) foursome have dragged the names of our PM and Home Minister through mud and have sullied the name of the biggest political party in the world. Sitting atop Agarwal Bhavan of Hastings and 7-star hotels they have distributed tickets to incoming garbage from Trinamool. Now faced with abuse from party workers they’re staying put there, hoping the storm will blow over. These people have heaped the worst possible insults on ideologically driven BJP workers….”

“The BJP leaders are just trying to cover up the loss by saying that it is a moral victory of the BJP as it has raised its number from three in 2016 to 77 in 2021 polls,” further added Tathagata.

Slamming the leaders, Tathagata again took to Twitter, “A substandard, uninspired mercenary bunch of people with no political insight, no analytical abilities, no sense of Bengali sensitivities. Education up to CLass VIII and a fitter mistri’s certificate. What do you expect?”

It can be recalled on May 4, the senior BJP leader slammed the BJP celebrity candidates and said that the West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh along with the BJP West Bengal observers should answer why those celebrities without any political acumen were given tickets.