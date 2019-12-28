'Tasteless and deplorable': Editors Guild lashes out at BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement, concerning BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya's recent Twitter poll on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
"The poll was not only tasteless, it also questioned the integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing and a former President of the Editors Guild of India," the statement read.
The statement also said that The Twitter poll raises questions on BJP's commitment to healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse.
On Friday morning, Malviya had conducted a poll. He had written, "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He had given four options for the Twitter users to vote- agree, strongly agree, disagree and he is irrelevant.
However when the poll ended on Saturday morning, 33% Twitter users voted for 'disagree' while 28% voted for 'agree' and 26% people voted for 'strongly disagree'. 13% users voted for 'he is irrelevant'. 144,287 Twitter users voted in the poll conducted by Malviya.
Sardesai had replied to his tweet saying that he should carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. "My friend, carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. My new year resolution is to stay calm! Have a peaceful and happy new year.. may spirit of India shine bright," he had written on Friday.
Amit Malviya was brutally trolled on Twitter after he lost his own poll.
