'Tasteless and deplorable': Editors Guild lashes out at BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement, concerning BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya's recent Twitter poll on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

"The poll was not only tasteless, it also questioned the integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing and a former President of the Editors Guild of India," the statement read.

The statement also said that The Twitter poll raises questions on BJP's commitment to healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse.