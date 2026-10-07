 Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata, Keen To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens
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Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata, Keen To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, visiting Kolkata for the second time since August, said she was keen to attend the Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens on October 10. Praising the city’s Durga Puja as an art exhibition, she said she would try to stay in Kolkata during the festival from next year.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata, Keen To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens
Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata, Keen To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens | X - taslimanasreen

Kolkata: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Wednesday said that she would be eager to attend the Mahalaya event at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 10.

Nasreen on Wednesday visited Kolkata for the second time since August after a long exile and lauded Bengal’s Durga Puja.

“I will not be able to attend Durga Puja this time. On October 8, there is a programme at Mahajati Sadan, followed by two more programmes on October 9 and October 11. From next year, I will try and stay in Kolkata during Durga Puja. It is like an art exhibition that takes place in Kolkata during puja. I will be here on Mahalaya and, if possible, will attend the Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens,” said Taslima.

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Nasreen returned after long exile

Notably, after almost two decades, in August Taslima Nasreen came to Kolkata and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had welcomed her at Rabindra Sadan.

Book launch on October 11

There is a book launch of the author on October 11 at BD auditorium in Salt Lake.

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