Tarun Tejpal Sentenced To 10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment By Goa Bench Of Bombay HC In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

Tarun Tejpal | File Photo

Goa: The Bombay High Court's Goa Bench on Thursday sentenced former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh. The court gave him two weeks to surrender. A division bench comprising Justices Dr Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar pronounced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

"We are very much disappointed with the verdict," Tejpal said in his first reaction to the media after he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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The HC's ruling overturned his 2021 acquittal by a lower trial court in connection with the 2013 sexual assault case involving a junior colleague in a hotel elevator.

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"He has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. He has been given two weeks' time to surrender," Goa Police's Sunita Sawant, who was the investigating officer in the Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, said while speaking to reporters.

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Tejpal told the court after the verdict that he is a "victim of politics" and that he would appeal against his conviction in the Supreme Court.

Read Also Tarun Tejpal Seeks Leniency After Bombay High Court Convicts Him In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

During the sentencing hearing, Tejpal had sought leniency, citing his age and family circumstances. "I have a wife. I am 62 years old," he told the court, urging it to take a compassionate view while deciding the quantum of punishment.

Goa CM welcomes verdict

Hailing the verdict, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "The verdict delivered today by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in the Tarun Tejpal case is a victory for justice."

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"Since the incident occurred in Goa, it was the responsibility of the Goa Police and the government to consistently follow up on the case. Our government pursued the matter diligently, and today the verdict has been delivered," he added.

Case timeline

The case stems from allegations by a former junior colleague that the editor sexually assaulted her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013.

In 2017, the trial began in the Mapusa trial court, and he was acquitted in 2021, after which the state government appealed in the High Court.