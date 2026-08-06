Tarun Tejpal Seeks Leniency After Bombay High Court Convicts Him In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal on Thursday appealed for leniency before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court after being convicted in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a junior colleague.

High Court overturns acquittal

A division bench comprising Justice Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar overturned a 2021 sessions court judgment that had acquitted Tejpal and found him guilty under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code. The court separately heard arguments on the quantum of punishment.

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Addressing the court personally, the 62-year-old said he considered himself "a victim" and urged the bench to adopt a compassionate approach. "I have a wife... Please be lenient with me," he submitted.

Arguments over sentence

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Tejpal, argued that the alleged offence took place more than 13 years ago and emphasised that no other criminal case had been been registered against his client. He also sought an eight-week stay on the conviction to allow Tejpal to approach the Supreme Court.

Representing the Goa government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea, arguing that the case warranted a strong judicial message. He told the court that the complainant had repeatedly refused Tejpal's advances and stressed that "No means no".

Case background

The case stems from allegations made by a junior colleague who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her during an event in Goa in November 2013. Prosecutors argued that the trial court had overlooked key evidence, including an email in which Tejpal apologised for what he described as a "shameful lapse of judgment". The High Court adjourned the matter for further hearing on the sentence.