'Tarnishing Image Of Bengaluru & Karnataka': Dy CM DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Remarks On Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for tarnishing the image of Karnataka for petty political gains over the Rameshwaram Cafe incident.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "The police have been given a free hand to investigate the blast case and they are investigating it. The government has taken serious note of it and we will do whatever it takes to protect the reputation of Bengaluru. The police are looking into all possible angles. The police will do whatever it takes to find out the perpetrators." "The BJP is exploiting the opportunity to gain political mileage. They are tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the process. They may have forgotten things that happened during their term. I don't want to do politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation's unity, integrity and peace," he added.

On BJP demanding Karnataka CM's resignation over the explosion at Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says "They want resignation? We will send them whatever resignation they want. They are just doing politics and spoiling the image of Bengaluru.

Asked about the BJP's statement that it is 'bomb Bengaluru' and not 'brand Bengaluru', he said, "BJP leaders don't have basic sense. No one in a responsible position will talk like that." Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also asked the opposition BJP not to indulge in politics over this matter.

Reacting to BJP leaders' allegations that such incidents are happening due to appeasement of minorities, Siddaramaiah said, "A bomb exploded in their time too. What did they do when the Mangalore cooker bomb exploded? Was it appeasement even then?" Urging the opposition not to politicize the matter, Siddaramaiah said, "A serious investigation is underway. BJP should not play politics in this matter. Mangalore blast and Bengaluru explosion are not related. The blast is still under investigation and appropriate action will be taken after the report." As many as 10 people were injured after an explosion occurred at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday.

CCTV footage of Bangalore #RameshwaramCafe blast.



Looks like much more serious than what was being told.

Meanwhile, a team of Karnataka Police reached the explosion site on Sunday morning as part of its ongoing investigation.

This comes after CM Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the complete truth regarding the Rameshwara Cafe incident has to come out.

He instructed senior police officers to use technology effectively in investigations.

CM Siddaramaiah suggested providing protection to the people and directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrolling in such areas.