Taratala Warehouse Collapse: West Bengal CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Aid, Education Support For Victims' Children | X / IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had met with the families of those killed and injured in the Taratala warehouse collapse at the state secretariat Nabanna and handed over financial assistance.

As mentioned earlier, Rs 10 lakh each were given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those who got injured.

“No amount of compensation can make up for the loss of a life. Those injured if they think that they are still in pain can consult with health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee and the medicines will be given from the state. The government will lend its support,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced that the state government would take responsibility for the education of the children of those who had died in the incident.

Notably, while Adhikari was listening to the problems of the family members of both deceased and injured, a family member of a deceased requested for a job to which the Chief Minister mentioned that the government will lend its support accordingly.

The Chief Minister also assured that strict action will be taken against those who are behind the mishap of warehouse collapse on June 24.