Tapan Kumar Deka appointed IB chief; Samant Kumar Goel gets one year extension as RAW chief

IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka (left) and Samant Kumar Goel RAW chief (right) |

The Centre on Friday appointed Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

He will replace Arvind Kumar, whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Tapan Kumar is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

According to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry, Deka has been appointed for a tenure of two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Shri Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84), upon completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," read the official notification from the government.

Meanwhile, the tenure of Samant Kumar Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

"The appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing for a period of one year beyond his present tenure ie up to 30.06 2023, in relaxation of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," read the order.

were applicable in respect of Shri Amitabh Kant," it read.

Goel is an Indian civil servant working as an intelligence officer and is of the IPS cadre.

He was appointed as the Chief of R&AW on 26 June 2019 replacing Anil Dhasmana.

