Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

Newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer | Photo: ANI

Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer was on Friday, appointed the new CEO of Niti Aayog, according to a government order.

He will be succeeding Amitabh Kant, whose tenure is scheduled to end on 30 June. He will hold the office for a period of two years.

He had resigned from the post in July last year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Parameswaran Iyer, lAS (UP:81), Retd. as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog vice Shri Amitabh Kant upon completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022, for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable in respect of Shri Amitabh Kant," read the official notification from the government.

Career:

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and a well-known sanitation specialist, has been appointed the chief executive officer of Niti Aayog, after Amitabh Kant retires on June 30, for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

Before he joined the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, in 2016, he worked in Vietnam, China, Egypt, Lebanon and Washington for the World Bank.

In 2016, he was appointed by the Government of India to implement Swachh Bharat Mission, the country-wide sanitation campaign to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management.

In 2020, Iyer resigned from the position and returned to the United States to join the World Bank and be close to his family.