Tanzanian Social Media Star Kili, To Visit Chhattisgarh

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Tanzanian social media influencer expressed his desire to visit Chhattisgarh if invited. Recently, one Chhattisgarh's social media influencer Deepak Apat met Kili Paul, Tanzanian social media star and invited him to visit Chhattisgarh for his contribution in making Chhattisgarhi songs globally popular.

Kili Paul has gained popularity for creating reels featuring Chhattisgarhi songs, attracting a significant following in the state. During their meeting, Deepak, who hails from Jashpur, invited Kili and his family to explore the rich tribal culture of Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the connection to local traditions, including the fact that Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai is also from the tribal community.

Kili, who shares a similar background, expressed his enthusiasm for nature and his love for the Chhattisgarhi people, stating, "If I’m invited to Chhattisgarh, I will definitely come." He highlighted his enjoyment of making videos featuring Chhattisgarhi music.

Deepak also had the opportunity to meet Kili’s family during his time in Tanzania, where he received a warm welcome and engaged in meaningful conversations.

The sibling duo, Kili and Neema Paul, have received recognition beyond their home country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their work during a "Mann Ki Baat" episode, noting that their efforts highlight the global appeal of Indian music.

In 2022, the Indian Embassy in Tanzania honored Kili and Neema for their dedication to promoting Indian music, showcasing how their creative work is fostering a love for Indian culture in Africa. Kili Paul currently boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram, with notable Indian celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, and Richa Chadha among his fans.

In addition to Chhattisgarhi songs, the Paul siblings create lip-sync videos to Bollywood hits and other regional music, inspiring many young enthusiasts around the world to engage with Indian music and culture.