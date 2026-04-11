Tantrik Ritual Turns Fatal As 14-Yr-Old Boy Dies After 12-Hour Submersion In Ganga In UP's Amroha | VIDEO

Amroha: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, where a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a snake. Instead of rushing him to a doctor, driven by superstition, his family resorted to exorcism. Following the advice of tantriks, they tied the boy with a rope and a stick in the waters of the Ganges River. They kept him there for approximately 12 hours, waiting for him to recover.

The child met a tragic end, highlighting the grave consequences faced by people who blindly follow superstitions.

After 12 hours, when the child did not recover, the family took him to a doctor. However, by then it was too late, as he had died. They then reportedly threw his body into the Ganges. The incident occurred in the Adampur police station area.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the unresponsive boy lying on a makeshift raft-like structure made of bamboo. The boy was tied to the bamboo, which was suspended in the water with the help of ropes.

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The video has gone viral on social media with 1.8M views in just few hours of posting.