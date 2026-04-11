Tantrik Ritual Turns Fatal As 14-Yr-Old Boy Dies After 12-Hour Submersion In Ganga In UP's Amroha | VIDEO

Amroha: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, where a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a snake. Instead of rushing him to a doctor, driven by superstition, his family resorted to exorcism. Following the advice of tantriks, they tied the boy with a rope and a stick in the waters of the Ganges River. They kept him there for approximately 12 hours, waiting for him to recover.
The child met a tragic end, highlighting the grave consequences faced by people who blindly follow superstitions.
After 12 hours, when the child did not recover, the family took him to a doctor. However, by then it was too late, as he had died. They then reportedly threw his body into the Ganges. The incident occurred in the Adampur police station area.
A video has surfaced on social media showing the unresponsive boy lying on a makeshift raft-like structure made of bamboo. The boy was tied to the bamboo, which was suspended in the water with the help of ropes.
The video has gone viral on social media with 1.8M views in just few hours of posting.