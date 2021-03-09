Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Head Aparna Purohit appears before SIT again

Lucknow: The Amazon Prime National Head Aparna Purohit appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the second time in the last 15 days to record her statement.

In a case filed against her at Hazratganj Police Station on January 18 by a Sub-inspector, Aparna had got anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court but the court had directed her to cooperate with the investigating agency and record her statement at the earliest.

Earlier, she had appeared before the SIT on February 24. She was asked about 50 questions but could not answer most of them. She was directed to find answers during her next visit to record her statement.

The SIT members grilled her for over three hours at the Hazratganj Police Station. The SIT has prepared a list of 150 questions and Aparna was unable to answer many of them. “Her answers are key to the ongoing investigation against the makers of controversial web series Tandav. She will be called again shortly,” said a SIT member.

Aparna is facing another case in Noida in which another Allahabad High Court bench refused to grant her bail. While rejecting her application, the HC had made strong observations saying that such web series are deliberately made to portray Hindu God and Goddesses in poor picture hurting sentiments of majority community to make money.

Besides Aparna, the controversial web series Tandav’s director Ali Abbas, Producer Himanshu K Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki are also named in the FIR lodged at Hazratganj Police Station. A police team had gone to Mumbai to record their statement. It was after the FIR, the Director and Producer of Tandav had offered unconditional apology.