Tamil Nadu's 'Deepathoon' Lamp Remains Unlit Despite Supreme Court Order & Undertaking Before High Court | X - achyutha

Chennai: Amid high tensions and drama, the Karthigaideepam was not lit at the ‘deepathoon’ (stone pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Tuesday, ignoring a Supreme Court order as well as an undertaking given to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court earlier in the day. The lamp was lit only at the usual traditional spot near the Uchchipillaiyar temple, triggering massive protests by cadres of the BJP and Hindu outfits in the temple town.

Background Of The Deepathoon Dispute

Traditionally, the lamp on Karthigaideepam day has been lit at this spot for over a century. However, over 30 years ago, the Hindu Munnani had demanded that the lamp also be lit at a stone pillar located closer to the Sikkander Avulia Dargah, which is atop the hill.

VIDEO | Madurai: Advocate Arun Swaminathan on Tuesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of defying the Supreme Court's order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon at Thiruparankundram, alleging that the TVK government was following the previous DMK government's approach.Swaminathan said the Supreme Court had specifically directed that the lamp be lit atop the hill at the stone pillar identified in Annexure B of the Madras High Court's January 6, 2025 order.He alleged that the state government imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144, restricting devotees from gathering at the temple and undertaking Girivalam. He also claimed that several people were arrested during the restrictions.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026

Last year, the issue had escalated with the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench directing that the lamp be lit at the pillar as well. The then DMK government had defied it, fearing communal tensions and also citing tradition.

A Division Bench of the court had later dismissed appeals against the order. On November 20 this year, the Supreme Court stayed the Division Bench’s findings, but as a “one-time arrangement”, it had directed that the lamp be lit at the deepathoon also this year.

Court Proceedings And Police Action

On Tuesday, as the police began rounding up cadres of the BJP and Hindu outfits and also restrained the movement of their prominent leaders, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disapproved of it. During the hearing, the Madurai Collector submitted that the administration was making all efforts to comply with the Supreme Court’s direction. The court recorded the same.

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Traditional Lamp Lighting Sparks Political Reactions

However, in the evening, the lamp was lit only at the usual place, with the temple authorities insisting they were only following the tradition.

BJP leaders reacted strongly and demanded that the TVK-led government be dismissed for failing to implement the Supreme Court order. However, parties supporting the TVK issued statements welcoming the government’s decision.