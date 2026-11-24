Chennai: Amid high tensions and drama, the Karthigaideepam was not lit at the ‘deepathoon’ (stone pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Tuesday, ignoring a Supreme Court order as well as an undertaking given to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court earlier in the day. The lamp was lit only at the usual traditional spot near the Uchchipillaiyar temple, triggering massive protests by cadres of the BJP and Hindu outfits in the temple town.
Background Of The Deepathoon Dispute
Traditionally, the lamp on Karthigaideepam day has been lit at this spot for over a century. However, over 30 years ago, the Hindu Munnani had demanded that the lamp also be lit at a stone pillar located closer to the Sikkander Avulia Dargah, which is atop the hill.
Last year, the issue had escalated with the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench directing that the lamp be lit at the pillar as well. The then DMK government had defied it, fearing communal tensions and also citing tradition.
A Division Bench of the court had later dismissed appeals against the order. On November 20 this year, the Supreme Court stayed the Division Bench’s findings, but as a “one-time arrangement”, it had directed that the lamp be lit at the deepathoon also this year.
Court Proceedings And Police Action
On Tuesday, as the police began rounding up cadres of the BJP and Hindu outfits and also restrained the movement of their prominent leaders, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disapproved of it. During the hearing, the Madurai Collector submitted that the administration was making all efforts to comply with the Supreme Court’s direction. The court recorded the same.
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Traditional Lamp Lighting Sparks Political Reactions
However, in the evening, the lamp was lit only at the usual place, with the temple authorities insisting they were only following the tradition.
BJP leaders reacted strongly and demanded that the TVK-led government be dismissed for failing to implement the Supreme Court order. However, parties supporting the TVK issued statements welcoming the government’s decision.