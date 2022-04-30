Tamil Nadu: Yet another electric scooter goes up in flames

Chennai: In yet another accident involving am electric vehicle, an electric scooter went up in flames suddenly in Hosur in western Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The owner of the vehicle, Sathish, had a providential escape as people around helped douse the blaze in time.

The incident happened weeks after a father and daughter in North Tamil Nadu had suffocated to death after an electric scooter, which was being charged overnight outside their house went up in flames and the smoke engulfed the surroundings.

According to police, Sathish who worked as a supervisor in a private firm in Bengaluru, which adjoins Hosur, had purchased the scooter last year. "The electric scooter named i-Praise+ -- is manufactured by Okinawa, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in India since 2015," said a police officer.

On Saturday while Sathish was riding his scooter he suddenly noticed a spark and smoke emerging from beneath the seat and immediately jumped off. Within seconds flames engulfed the vehicle and passersby helped in dousing it. However the vehicle was gutted, police said.

