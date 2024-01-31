Tamil Nadu: Will Not Implement CAA, Declares CM MK Stalin; AIADMK Says Won't Allow Minorities To Be Affected

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in Spain on an official visit, on Wednesday declared that he will never implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State.

Citing a recent statement by Union Minister of State for Shipping Santanu Thakur that the CAA will be implemented not only in West Bengal but all over India “in seven days”, Stalin charged that the AIADMK had supported the CAA and voted in favour of it in the Parliament. This was the reason why CAA, which was against the rights of the Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims, came into effect, he claimed.

DMK Passed Resolution Demanding Withdrawal Of CAA

Although the DMK was then in the opposition, it along with like-minded parties held protests on a very large scale in collaboration and got signatures from two crore people and sent it to the President opposing the CAA. “As soon as we came to power in 2021, we passed a resolution in the Assembly demanding the withdrawal of CAA,” he posted on X.

“The DMK government will never allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tamil Nadu. BJP is against religious harmony. The people of the country are watching the subversive activities of the government and the insidious dramas of the AIADMK supporting it,” he alleged.

'Wont Allow Minority People To Be Affected By CAA': Palaniswami

Soon after Stalin’s post, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too said his party will never will never allow minority people to be affected by CAA. “We have already told the Assembly during our rule that our government will not stand idle if the CAA creates problems for the Muslims and Eelam Tamils in Tamil Nadu,” he said on X.

According to him, it was the DMK, which has been betraying the minorities by making a political capital deceiving the minority people. He said it was the DMK which had supported the NIA and UAPA, which affected the minorities.