Tamil Nadu Villager Becomes Overnight Celebrity After Helping Mammootty Find Way Near Sivaganga

File photo of Mammootty |

Chennai: A Tamil Nadu man from Tiruppathur in Sivaganga district overnight turned into a celebrity of sorts after he helped Malayalam film superstar Mammootty find his way in the wee hours of Friday night.

Actor Lost Way After Shoot As Google Maps Led Car To Wrong Route

The veteran actor, who was returning by car from a shoot at Karaikudi, had lost his way at a remote place in Tiruppathur as the highway was blocked and Google Maps led them elsewhere. Stranded at around 3.30 am, he had gone to a petrol bunk asking for directions but to no avail.

A villager, Pandian, who was sleeping there, woke up and asked the driver where they wanted to go. “They wanted to go to Madurai. I was explaining the directions but they were unable to follow. Then I said, ‘no problem sir, I will proceed on my bike, you can follow me,” Pandian said on Saturday. The actor followed him for 10 kms before they got on to the Madurai highway.

Mammootty, wearing a shirt and dhoti, got off the car, and asked the driver to take a photo with Pandian and called him “my friend”. Later, a video of this went viral on social media.

“I am privileged to have been called a friend by such a superstar. I feel proud sir. I will definitely pray to God for you sir,” Pandian, who was bowled over by the actor’s humility, said. He added, he initially only heard Mammootty’s voice but could not see him as the light inside the car was switched off. Only after reaching the highway, he asked him if he was the actor. “He said yes, then he came out took my phone and asked them to take a picture. He hugged and called me ‘my friend’,” said Pandian.