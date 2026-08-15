NDA Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's Absence From I-Day Celebrations, Cite 'Resentment' Towards PM Modi |

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Saturday lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for remaining absent from the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort for the second consecutive year, saying that the conduct reflect the Congress leaders' "resentment" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) Chief Ramdas Athawale said: "Whenever we celebrate Independence Day, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) goes to the Red Fort and hoists the National Flag. All Ministers are invited to the ceremony, along with the Leader of the Opposition and many other leaders. But Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge perhaps have a lot of resentment towards Prime Minister Modi in their hearts."

According to Athawale, the reason may be that PM Modi has surpassed the record of former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde underlined that the Independence Day programme is not associated with any party and is rather about "patriotism".

"Many patriots sacrificed their lives for the country. On August 15, the Prime Minister delivered a speech on patriotism, but unfortunately, the opposition leaders were not present. This is very unfortunate. This is a programme of patriotism, and politics should not be brought into it," he told reporters.

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh added to the criticism, saying: "Whether it is the August 15 or January 26 programme, they (Congress leaders) make one excuse or another... They want to politicise every issue, which is why they remain absent from such programmes."

Maintaining that August 15 is a day of great respect and pride, JD-U National General Secretary Shyam Rajak told IANS that on this day, everyone should set aside their differences and come together for the nation, participating in programmes held in the country's honour.

"Those who did not attend, their attitude towards the nation does not seem appropriate in some way," he remarked.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had also hit out at Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, calling their decision a "childish act" and saying it did not befit the positions they hold.

The issue of LoP Rahul Gandhi's seating had triggered a controversy during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations.

Despite being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and holding Cabinet Ministerial status, Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, contrary to the usual protocol.

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