Tamil Nadu Tender Row: ₹45.9 Lakh Works Inaugurated Before Bids Were Even Invited | X - CMOTamilnadu

Chennai: Eight days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay invoked corruption allegations against his predecessor DMK government, a corruption watchdog in Chennai on Tuesday complained of tender fixing in a department headed by him.

Works Completed Before Tenders Were Floated

In their complaint to the TN government, NGO Arappor Iyakkam alleged that in two public works worth Rs 45.9 lakh in the Tambaram Municipal Corporation, the entire work was executed and inaugurated by a minister even before the tender process was completed. The Corporation comes under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, which is Vijay’s portfolio.

The NGO said that an Ashoka Pillar was inaugurated on July 29 by minister D Sarathkumar, eight days before the local body published the tender for public bidding. Similarly, the tender for another, ‘Save Water’ statue was published on August 6, with a bid opening date of August 24, but the work was completed and inaugurated by Sarathkumar on August 10. The minister shared photos of the function on his social media page.

Tambaram Corporation kept the tenders open on the state’s tender portal till date to prevent scrutiny of the identity of the participating contractors and winning bidder, the NGO alleged.

NGO Seeks DVAC Probe Into Tender Process

“This is a breach of trust, violation of TN Transparency in Tenders Act and evidence of direct collusion with private contractors for wrongful gain,” the NGO said, demanding a probe by the state’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). They also demanded the suspension of the Corporation commissioner S Balachander IAS and other engineers to prevent evidence from being tampered.

Government Denies Financial Irregularities

A senior TN government official denied the allegations, claiming that the work was carried out by a private agency using CSR funds without any cost to the government.

“There is no financial irregularity. The decision was taken on July 23 and a letter awarded to the private firm two days later,” the official said.

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When asked why a tender had been floated two weeks after this, the official attributed it to a lapse by an engineer, who has been suspended.

Allegations Put TVK’s Transparency Promise Under Scanner

The allegations strike at the root of Vijay’s TVK promising a corruption-free and transparent government as a change from the alleged malfeasance in the previous DMK regime. The government hasn’t yet issued a formal response to the allegation.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s chief spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy demanded that CM Vijay take personal responsibility and act on the complaint.

Allegations Put TVK’s Transparency Promise Under Scanner

Corruption in municipal tenders is a major issue in Tamil Nadu, with multiple cases against former AIADMK and DMK ministers initiated in the last 10 years.

Around 10 days ago, DVAC began a probe into a cash-for-tenders allegation against the outgoing DMK government’s MAWS minister and sitting MLA KN Nehru. This was based on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s complaint to the TN government.

Similarly, former MAWS minister in the AIADMK government SP Velumani also faces multiple corruption cases pertaining to tender corruption.

About eight hours after the NGO released their complaint, the Tamil Nadu Government transferred Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachandar IAS and put him on compulsory wait.