Shahzad Bhatti Network Declared Terror Outfit Over Arms, Drug Smuggling

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics and attempts to radicalise vulnerable youths and petty criminals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Home Minister’s Office announced the decision in a post on X, saying the action was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

MHA details allegations against SBN

According to the MHA, the Shahzad Bhatti Network allegedly recruits or influences gullible youngsters and local criminals to facilitate the movement of weapons, explosives and drugs across India’s borders. The organisation is also accused of using terrorist activities to threaten the country’s democratic system, communal harmony and internal security.

The ministry further alleged that the network sought to target India’s democratic structure and social fabric by disseminating hateful digital content.

The government described SBN as a syndicate whose activities extend beyond organised smuggling and involve attempts to draw vulnerable sections into terrorism.

UAPA designation expands legal powers

The designation under the UAPA gives the government additional legal powers to act against the organisation and its alleged activities.

The MHA said the network poses a serious threat to India’s internal security, particularly through the combination of cross-border trafficking, radicalisation and terror-related activities.

Centre continues action against networks

The move comes amid the Centre’s continued efforts to identify and act against organisations and networks suspected of facilitating terrorism, radicalisation, arms trafficking and activities considered a threat to national security.