Tamil Nadu: Spurious liquor claims 10 lives, seven cops suspended

Chennai: An illegal alcohol brew has been blamed for the deaths of 10 individuals, three of whom were women, in two districts of northern Tamil Nadu. As a result, seven policemen were suspended on Sunday

The opposition parties attacked the DMK Government accusing it of being lax in dealing with spurious liquor menace.

Six deaths in Villupuram district

Police said on Saturday night, a group of fishermen from a village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district had consumed liquor sourced illegally. Following this, they began falling ill and were rushed to hospitals in the district and neighbouring Puducherry. Within a span of about 10 hours on Sunday, six of them including a woman died.

Meanwhile, the police also took up investigation into the deaths of a man and his mother-in-law in Chengalpattu district near Chennai on Friday. It came to light they had consumed illicit brew supplied by their farm owner the previous night. The man’s wife who consumed the liquor is critical. Meanwhile, an elderly couple, who had sourced the liquor from the farm owner also died on Sunday.

Six teams established to trace accused

Inspector General of Police (North) Kannan said six teams have been established to trace the accused. Three of them have been arrested in the two incidents. Kannan said the police is probing if there was any connection between the deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. Preliminary investigation showed the victims had consumed a brew that was made of industrial grade methanol as one of the components.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium to the families of the deceased and financial aid to those admitted in hospital. He said steps were on arrest all those involved in the incident.