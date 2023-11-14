Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed In Several Districts As IMD Predicts Heavy Showers Across State; Check Details

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu | Representative Image

Chennai: Heavy rains lashed the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, and, owing to the incessant showers in several parts of the state, the authorities in many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday, November 14.

VIDEO | Schools and colleges in Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu shut for Tuesday amid prediction for heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/4haKPMBeSh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023

IMD forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall

The sky over Chennai will likely open up during the first heavy spell of the northeast monsoon in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14.

On the likely enhanced rainfall activity, the IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea. It will likely move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over West central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

Orange Alert! Coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed! pic.twitter.com/ZdiQcbhuTe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 13, 2023

Officials declare school holiday

The incessant rain battered the districts and forced the authorities to declare a school holiday in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts. At least 15 districts including Chennai are likely to come under a heavy spell today, the forecast said.

VIDEO | Fishing boats docked up in Rameswaram amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/fFe4rQoR7L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2023

Heavy rain lashes Puducherry

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Puducherry today due to incessant rains. Roads presented a near vacant look with only a few vehicles plying.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam said that all schools and colleges will be closed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions today because of squally weather and intermittent rains.

Official sources said the Puducherry region recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare of Puducherry in a release said that fishers were asked not to venture into the sea for two days from Tuesday because of squally weather. The IMD has also issued an advisory in this regard, the spokesperson said.