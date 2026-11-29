Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast For November 29: Heavy Showers In 10 Districts, Moderate Rain In Chennai | X - NEWSPOPFFF

Chennai, Nov 29: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as moisture-laden northeasterly winds continue to influence weather conditions across the state.

The weather department said in a bulletin issued on Saturday that strong northeasterly winds prevailing in the lower levels of the atmosphere over Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions were drawing considerable moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for rainfall.

#TIRUNELVELI_SOAKED_BY_HEAVY_DOWNPOURNORTHEAST MONSOON INTENSIFIES, TAMIL NADU SEES HEAVY RAINRAIN ALERT IN TIRUNELVELI, DOWNPOUR CONTINUES#Tirunelveli #TamilNadu #NortheastMonsoon #HeavyRainfall #newspop #MonsoonAlert #RainUpdate #WeatherNews https://t.co/7RpJHp8CxC — NEWS POP (@NEWSPOPFFF) November 28, 2026

Heavy Rain Forecast In 10 Districts

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Areas along the Western Ghats and the Karaikal region are also expected to experience heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. The remaining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall, with varying intensity depending on local atmospheric conditions.

Rainfall Forecast For Chennai And Puducherry

The meteorological department has also forecast moderate rainfall in Chennai and Puducherry on Sunday.

The prevailing weather system is expected to sustain rainfall activity across several coastal and interior districts.

On Monday (November 30), moderate rainfall is likely to continue in the western hill districts of northern Tamil Nadu.

Read Also Cyclone Akvan Changes Track, Bengal On Alert As Heavy Rain Expected From Thursday

Rainfall Recorded Across Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, several parts of the state recorded significant rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, with Adamangalam in Tiruvannamalai district receiving the highest rainfall of 90 mm. Coonoor in the Nilgiris district recorded 70 mm of rainfall, while Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and Kotagiri in the Nilgiris received 60 mm each.

The rainfall figures indicate considerable precipitation in both the interior districts and the mountainous regions along the Western Ghats.

Northeast Monsoon And Potential Weather Disruptions

The forecast of heavy showers in the southern and coastal districts assumes significance as Tamil Nadu continues to experience the northeast monsoon, which contributes substantially to the state’s annual rainfall and plays a crucial role in replenishing reservoirs, irrigation tanks and groundwater resources.

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While the continuing rainfall is expected to benefit agricultural activities and improve water availability, intense showers could cause temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt normal movement in vulnerable localities.

With thunderstorms and strong winds also forecast in several districts, residents, particularly those in coastal and hilly regions, would need to remain cautious and follow subsequent weather updates issued by the meteorological authorities.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)