Cyclone ‘Akvan’ over the Bay of Bengal has changed its course, with the weather department now predicting that it could make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to West Bengal between November 19 and 21.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore districts, while South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura are likely to receive heavy showers. Kolkata is also expected to witness rainfall for three consecutive days from Thursday.

Winds in the city may reach speeds of 30-40 kmph. The state administration has stepped up preparedness, particularly in coastal areas, and fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on November 19 and 20.

Read Also Cyclone Akvan Set To Make Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast On November 20 As IMD Warns Of 130...

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the cyclone was expected to make landfall around noon on November 20 between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 100-110 kmph.

However, the IMD revised its forecast in the afternoon, shifting the likely landfall zone to the stretch between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. The maximum sustained wind speed during landfall is now expected to be 90-100 kmph.