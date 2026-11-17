Cyclone Akvan Set To Make Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast On November 20 As IMD Warns Of 130 Kmph Winds, Extremely Heavy Rainfall | X / @jnmet

Amaravati: Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

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According to the IMD’s National Bulletin, issued at 0230 hours IST on November 17, the cyclonic storm remained practically stationary during the previous nine hours and was centred over the same region at 0230 hours.

The storm was located near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 85.7°E, approximately 610 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The weather department stated that the storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.

Continuing its northwestward movement, the system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

At the time of crossing the coast, the maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, according to the bulletin.

The IMD has issued a cyclone alert (Orange Message) for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19, which may lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at several places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall at some places with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected on November 18 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during November 19 and 21.

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