India

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: Puducherry baker makes chocolate statue of writer Mahakavi Bharathi ahead of Christmas celebrations

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

A Puducherry-based bakery has made a 6.6-feet tall statue of Tamil writer Subramania Bharathi, better known as Mahakavi Bharathiyar using dark chocolate, ahead of Christmas celebrations in the city.

"Every year, we create statues of eminent personalities from chocolate before Christmas and New Year," says baker Thangamtennarasu.

Mahakavi Bharathiyar was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist, freedom fighter, social reformer and polygot. He was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is regarded as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time.

Several of his works included passionate songs kindling patriotism during the Indian Independence movement. He fought for the emancipation of women, against child marriage, stood for reforming Brahminism and religion. He also stood in solidarity with Dalits and Muslims.

Bharathiyar's influence on Tamil literature is prolific. It is also said that he was proficient in around 14, including 3 non-Indian foreign languages.

With Agency Inputs

