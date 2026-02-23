Tamil Nadu Publishes Final 2026 Electoral Roll; Voter Count Crosses 5.67 Crore | File Pic

Chennai: The final electoral roll for 2026 was published in Tamil Nadu on Monday following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out between October 27, 2025 and February 23, 2026, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the State now has 5,67,07,380 voters, comprising 2,77,38,925 men, 2,89,60,838 women, and 7,617 third gender voters.

The draft roll released on December 19, 2025 had 5,43,76,756 names after the enumeration phase. During the claims and objections period (December 19, 2025 to January 30, 2026), 27.53 lakh eligible voters were added and 4.23 lakh ineligible names were deleted, leading to the publication of the final roll.

The State has 12.51 lakh voters aged 18–19, 4.63 lakh persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh senior citizens aged above 85 years.

Among Assembly constituencies, Sholinganallur in Chengalpattu district has the highest electorate at 5,36,991, followed by Avadi in Tiruvallur district with 4,28,772 voters. Harbour in Chennai district has the lowest electorate at 1,16,896, followed by Egmore with 1,34,879 voters.

The electoral roll is available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Eligible citizens who turned 18 as of January 1, 2026 may apply for inclusion through Form 6, either online, via the Voter Helpline App, or through Electoral Registration Officers.

The continuous updation process has commenced from February 23, 2026, the CEO said.