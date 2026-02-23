Calcutta HC Chief Justice Holds Meet With CEO Over Electoral Roll SIR; OTP Issues Resolved

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Monday held an internal coordination meeting with state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal along with senior administrative and police officials over the SIR work in the state. | File Pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Monday held an internal coordination meeting with state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal along with senior administrative and police officials over the SIR work in the state.

Talking to the media, CEO Manoj Agarwal said that it was an ‘internal meeting.

Judicial Officers Trained on Online Portal for Electoral Roll SIR

“The training of judicial officers on the online portal for the SIR of electoral rolls has been completed. There were some OTP issues which have been resolved and the work might start from today itself,” said Agarwal.

Notably, the Supreme Court had ordered deputation of judicial officers regarding screening of documents and to hear the objections of people over logical discrepancy.

Meanwhile, the High Court had also cancelled leave of Judicial officers till March 9 except in cases of extreme medical emergencies.

The Calcutta High Court had also cancelled all previously sanctioned leaves except for those who are on medical emergencies and directed officers currently on leave to resume duty.