Punjab News: 3 Held With 6 Kg Heroin, 6 Kg ICE In Amritsar

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of three operatives and recovered 6 kg heroin and 6 kg of ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) from their possession in Amritsar district.
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Partap Singh, a resident of Ferozepur and Ajaypal Singh and Jobandeep Singh, residents of Amritsar and the police also impounded a motorcycle and scooter used in the crime.
DGP Yadav said that the accused, Partap Singh and Ajaypal Singh, were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler.
