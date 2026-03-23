Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing; AIADMK To Contest 178, BJP Gets 27

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has sealed its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining the distribution of constituencies among key allies ahead of the single-phase polling.

NDA Seat-Sharing Formula Announced

The alliance, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, will contest 178 of the 234 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allocated 27 seats, while Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest 18. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has been given 11 seats.

Announcement At Chennai Meet

The arrangement was announced by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at a joint press conference in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran.

Smaller Allies Stake Claim

Meanwhile, A C Shanmugam of Puthiya Needhi Katchi expressed interest in contesting nine constituencies under the BJP symbol. He highlighted his past electoral performance in Vellore, citing strong vote shares in previous elections.

Poll Schedule Finalised

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting set for May 4. The tenure of the current 234-member Assembly ends on May 10.

Key Electoral Battle Lines

The primary contest is expected between the NDA and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Congress and other regional players. The NDA will be aiming to challenge the ruling bloc in what is expected to be a closely watched electoral battle.