 Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Annamalai Upset Over BJP–AIADMK Seat Sharing, May Not Contest Elections
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HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Polls 2026: Annamalai Upset Over BJP–AIADMK Seat Sharing, May Not Contest Elections

Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Annamalai Upset Over BJP–AIADMK Seat Sharing, May Not Contest Elections

BJP leader K Annamalai has reportedly expressed displeasure over the party’s seat-sharing deal with AIADMK ahead of Tamil Nadu polls. He flagged concerns to central leadership over allocation of key constituencies like Kinathukadavu. Annamalai may skip contesting the election, while party workers staged protests against the arrangement.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
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BJP leader K. Annamalai | File Image

Chennai: Less than a month before the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, former state unit BJP chief K Annamalai has expressed strong displeasure over the seat-sharing formula between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), reported India Today, quoting sources.

Reportedly, Annamalai has written to the party’s top leadership in Delhi, flagging concerns over the constituencies allocated to the BJP as part of the alliance deal. He is reportedly unhappy that constituencies considered favourable for an easy win for the BJP, including Kinathukadavu, were not shared by the AIADMK.

Reportedly, Annamalai has informed the party's top brass that he will not contest the Tamil Nadu polls.

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The discontent has also trickled down to grassroots-level workers. BJP cadres staged a protest in Kinathukadavu on Thursday, expressing anger over the seat-sharing arrangement.

NDA Seat-Sharing Arrangement for Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will contest 169 seats and the BJP 27 out of the total 234 constituencies. The other alliance partners have also been allocated seats, with PMK getting 18 and AMMK 11.

Poll & Results Date

Elections to the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on 23 April, and the counting of votes will take place on 4 May 2026.

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