Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: Will Vijay Swear In As CM Today? TVK Chief's Swearing-In Ceremony Faces Fresh Uncertainty; Here's What We Know

TVK Chief Vijay | X

Chennai: The swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister appeared uncertain once again on Friday night amid delays in securing formal support letters required to prove majority in the Assembly.

According to reports, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in its debut Assembly election, is still short of the majority mark in the 234-member House.

Vijay Still Short Of Magic Number

Vijay reportedly met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday evening and submitted signatures of support from 116 MLAs. However, the figure remains two short of the required 118 seats needed to form the government.

Earlier in the day, indications suggested that TVK was likely to secure outside support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), potentially taking the alliance tally beyond the majority mark.

IUML Pulls Out Support, Joins DMK Alliance

However, the situation changed after IUML publicly denied extending support to Vijay and reaffirmed its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). According to an India Today report citing sources, Raj Bhavan is still awaiting a formal support letter from VCK before taking any final decision regarding the invitation to form the government.

VCK leaders reportedly said the delay occurred due to technical issues related to the format of the support documents. According to reports quoting party sources, the MLAs are expected to return to Chennai and submit fresh letters on Saturday morning.

TVK already secured the backing of five MLAs from the Indian National Congress, along with support from two legislators each from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

VCK Seeking Deputy CM Post For Party Chief

Meanwhile, reports suggested that last-minute negotiations over cabinet positions may also be contributing to the delay. VCK is reportedly seeking the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for party chief Thol Thirumavalavan, while TVK is believed to have offered the Urban Affairs portfolio instead.

Friday’s meeting marked Vijay’s third visit to the Governor in as many days. Governor Arlekar had earlier declined to invite him to form the government due to insufficient numbers.

In a parallel political development, T. T. V. Dhinakaran, leader of the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), reportedly met the Governor and extended support from his party’s lone MLA to Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

With the numbers still hanging in balance, all eyes are now on whether TVK can secure the final letters of support required to pave the way for Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister.