Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: VCK Extends Unconditional Support To Vijay’s TVK, Alliance Reaches Magic Number – Report

ANI

Chennai: The deadlock over the majority number seems to be finally ending, bringing major relief to actor-turned-politician Vijay's party TVK. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended its unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu, reported NDTV citing sources.

Notably, VCK is yet to officially make an announcement regarding the development. If the reports are confirmed, VCK’s support adds two crucial seats to the TVK-led coalition’s tally.

The TVK-led alliance already had the support of 116 MLA-elects, including five from the Congress and four from the Left parties. Adding the two VCK seats, its strength goes up to 118, which is the exact number of MLAs required to form a government in the state.

While the Left parties had extended unconditional support, the Congress’ backing came with conditions.

Earlier on Friday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar in the evening and submitted signatures of support from 116 MLAs. However, the figure remained two short of the required 118 seats needed to form the government.

Friday’s meeting marked Vijay’s third visit to the Governor after the results on May 4. Governor Arlekar had earlier declined to invite him to form the government due to insufficient numbers.