'I Extend My Heartfelt Congratulations': EPS' Message Fuels Buzz Over Vijay’s TVK Govt Formation Bid

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | PTI Photo

The high-voltage political battle over government formation in Tamil Nadu took another dramatic turn on Saturday after a carefully worded congratulatory message by Edappadi K. Palaniswami triggered fresh speculation over possible political realignments involving Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

With no alliance yet comfortably crossing the majority mark following the fractured Assembly verdict, EPS’ statement has intensified political chatter across the state.

EPS’ Carefully Worded Message Sparks Debate

Taking to X, Palaniswami posted, “In the recently concluded 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, candidates from various political parties contested and emerged victorious. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the party forming the government in Tamil Nadu.”

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Though the statement did not directly mention TVK or Vijay, political observers quickly interpreted the message as significant amid the ongoing race to secure support and stake claim to form the government.

The timing of the post especially drew attention as parties continue behind-the-scenes negotiations in the aftermath of the closely contested election.

Vijay’s TVK Emerges As Single-Largest Party

The speculation comes after TVK delivered a major political upset in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 107 seats, breaking the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

While TVK emerged as the single-largest party, it still remained short of the majority mark required to form the government.

The party later received support from Congress, improving its numbers in the Assembly. Soon after, Left parties including CPI and CPM also extended backing to TVK, arguing that it was necessary to prevent what they described as a “proxy BJP regime” in Tamil Nadu.

VCK’s Decision Now Under Spotlight

Political focus has now shifted to the VCK, whose support could prove crucial in deciding the next government in the state.

The party has indicated that its final decision regarding support would be announced by 4 pm, adding further suspense to Tamil Nadu’s evolving political drama.

With Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar closely monitoring the rapidly changing numbers game, all eyes remain on whether Vijay can gather enough support to formally stake claim to power.

Tamil Nadu Witnesses Intense Coalition Negotiations

The post-election scenario has triggered hectic political negotiations and speculation over possible understandings between rival camps.

EPS’ latest remarks have only deepened curiosity over AIADMK’s future strategy and whether the party may play a larger role in shaping the government formation process despite not emerging as the leading force in the elections.

As the countdown to VCK’s announcement continues, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape remains on edge, with multiple parties racing to secure the numbers needed to form the next government.