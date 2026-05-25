Tamil Nadu Police Face Backlash After Video Shows Officials Laughing During Sulur Girl’s Rape-Murder Briefing

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Sulur: Tamil Nadu Police is facing massive backlash after a viral video showed senior police officials allegedly laughing during a press conference about the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur, sparking outrage across the state.

The case involves a young girl who went missing from the area and was later found dead near a pond, triggering protests from locals and family members demanding immediate justice.

Three police officials, including a woman officer, were seen smiling and laughing during the briefing, with many accusing them of displaying insensitive behaviour during a discussion on the minor’s alleged rape-murder case.

So far, Tamil Nadu Police has not issued any clarification regarding the viral incident.

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Netizens React

Reacting to the viral clip one of the users said,"It seems her mental health is not good, people with mental health issue should not be in position of power or near firearms since they may prove dangerous to others. Hope her seniors see this and her the help she needs, praying for her recovery."

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"This attitude of the civil servant has actually rubbed salt into the wounds of every civilized person, especially the family members of the victim girl," another user said.

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"Shameless would be a gross understatement," a third user said.

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"Visit any police station, half of them will be just sitting and watching reels," a user alleged.

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The 10-year-old victim had been playing near her home shortly before she went missing. Police suspect the victim was strangled, while her family has raised concerns regarding potential sexual assault, according to Republic.

Police have registered a case and arrested two suspects, identified as 33-year-old daily wage worker Karthick and Mohanraj.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed his profound shock, condemning the incident as an "inhuman and unforgivable" crime.