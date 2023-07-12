Tamil Nadu News: UCC Can Disrupt Law & Order, Destroy Communal Peace In State; Says DMK's Duraimurugan

Chennai: Strongly opposing the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) on Wednesday warned it could have widespread ramifications on the rights of citizens of all denominations and has a “potentially disastrous effect” on the secular ethos, law and order, peace and tranquility. It could also lead to intrusion into the legislative powers conferred under the Constitution to the States, the party general secretary Duraimurugan said in a letter to the 22nd Law Commission Chairperson and members.

A copy of the DMK’s letter, which was shared with the media, showed the party had contended that the UCC was an anti-thesis to the right of freedom of practising and propagating one’s religion under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights given to minorities under Article 29. It wipes away the personal laws of each religion in personal matters like religion, adoption and succession.

Personal laws will be eclipsed by UCC

Urging that the previous Law Commission’s August 2018 consultation paper, which recommended the Centre not to implement the UCC, be accepted, Duraimurugan said to say that the personal laws will be completely wiped out or eclipsed by a Uniform Civil Code was an unjustifiable encroachment into Articles 25 & 29 and an intrusion into the citizens right to practice religion.

“Each religion has evolved its unique, distinct custom and tradition over centuries of practice, in keeping with their beliefs and religious texts. To upset them with brute force is nothing short of tyranny and oppression and must not be committed by the State, which acts as parens patriae,” the party said.

UCC can disrupt peace in TN

As per 2011 Census, Tamil Nadu has a population of over 7.21 crore including 87% Hindus, 7% Christians and 6% Muslims. “The introduction of a divisive law like the UCC for political gains will disturb the peace, tranquility, and harmony between the religious groups in Tamil Nadu and therefore is not desirable in the interest of the public,” the DMK warned.

The party suggested that to prevent social evils such as polygamy, the State or Union can legislate necessary amendments within personal laws and need not do away with personal laws altogether.