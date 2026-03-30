Tamil Nadu News: Actor Vijay Declares ₹625 Crore Assets, Loans To Family In Election Affidavit Details

Actor Vijay Declares ₹625 Crore Assets, Loans To Family In Election Affidavit Details |

Chennai: Kollywood’s top hero C Joseph Vijay – better known by his screen name Vijay – owns assets to the tune of ₹625 crore and has loaned money to every member of his family including his wife Sangeetha, who is estranged from him. He had also completed his schooling through private study and dropped out of college.

According to Vijay’s election affidavit, which he filed to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from Perambur in Chennai, the actor, who floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has loaned ₹ 3.02 crore to his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar and ₹87.12 lakh to his mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar. Besides he has given a loan of ₹12.6 crore to his wife, ₹8.78 lakh to his son, Jason Sanjay; and ₹4.6 lakh to his daughter, Divya Sasha.

His movable assets are worth ₹404.58 crore and he has immovable assets valued at ₹220.15 crore. According to him, Sangeetha owns ₹15.51 crore in movable assets and ₹2.5 crore in immovable assets.

The movable properties include 883 grams of gold, five cars, and a two-wheeler in his name. He has only ₹2 lakh cash in hand. He was also the correspondent of a CBSE school.

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Vijay passed Class X and XII through private study and dropped out of the B.Sc course from Loyola College in Chennai.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared he did own any vehicle. In his affidavit, he disclosed a combined assets of ₹9.70 crore in his name and that of his wife Durga Stalin.